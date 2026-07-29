Karisma Kapoor reveals what ‘growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema’ taught her on Guru Purnima

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor reflected on the importance of mentors in shaping an artiste's journey, saying growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema taught her that a true Guru does much more than teach techniques.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the 'India's Best Dancer Season 5' judge opened up about the invaluable lessons she learnt from her family and the legendary filmmakers she worked with over the years.

Karisma said, "Growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema, and working with legendary masters on set, I learned early on that a true Guru doesn't just teach you steps, they teach you how to own the stage with your soul. Watching the raw passion of the contestants on India’s Best Dancer Season 5 reminds me of that exact guidance. This Guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude for the teachers who taught me to dance with my heart before my feet, and I hope we can pass that same light down to our incredible talent this season."

Fellow judge Jaaved Jaaferi also paid tribute to his mentors, saying, "For me, dance has always been about freedom, rhythm, and finding your own voice. Over the decades, from the early days of street-style to standing on the magnificent stage of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I’ve realized that a real Guru sheds away your inhibitions and unleashes your truest self. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I bow down to the masters who kept me grounded in rhythm, and I salute every choreographer on our show who is selflessly shaping the future of 'India Wala Dance'."

Judge Geeta Kapur, fondly known as 'Geeta Maa', credited her mentor Farah Khan for shaping her approach to nurturing talent. She shared, "They call me 'Maa' on the show, but everything I know about mentorship comes from the giants on whose shoulders I stand, especially my mentor, Farah Khan, who taught me how to nurture talent with tough love and an open heart. India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is not just a competition; it is a sacred Gurukul where dreams are shaped with sweat, tears, and unconditional belief. This Guru Purnima, I pray that we continue to guide our contestants with the same warmth, strict discipline, and blessings that our gurus showered upon us."

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who hosts 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar', said his parents were his first gurus and credited them for instilling values that continue to guide him. He added, "Guru Purnima is a beautiful, humbling reminder that learning never stops, and that our truest guides are often the ones closest to us. My parents have been my very first gurus... I've realized that our greatest gurus often come in the most unassuming forms, guiding us through the simplest, purest truths. On this Guru Purnima, I am profoundly grateful to my parents, to the everyday superstars who inspire me, and to every individual who has helped shape the person I am today.

–IANS.

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