August 19, 2026 6:47 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor drops BTS rehearsal video of ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’

Karisma Kapoor drops BTS rehearsal video of ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and posted a nostalgic glimpse of the popular song, ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ on social media.

She took to her official handle and uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of her rehearsal for the iconic song, providing netizens a glimpse of what all went into the making of the memorable dance number.

The video featured Karisma practicing the choreography with grace.

Karisma, who is currently seen as a judge on Sony Entertainment Television’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 5', often talks about her love for dance during the show.

During a recent episode of the dance reality show, Karisma and renowned choreographer Geeta Kapur recalled their first meeting on the sets of Yash Chopra’s ‘Dil To Pagal Hai,’ which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Geeta was working on the project as an assistant choreographer, and the two first met as Karisma was shooting the ‘Pyaar Kar’ sequence of the movie.

Sharing some fond memories, Geeta said, “1996 mein aap jab ye film ke liye shooting kar rahi thi, Dil To Pagal Hai, tab meri nayi nayi shuruaat hui thi as an assistant choreographer aur aap gaana kar rahi thi ‘Pyaar Kar’ ka sequence tha and that was the first time I saw you. Main pehli baar aapse roobaroo hui thi and I thought you were gorgeous, you still are. Aap tab tak already established badi star thi, but you treated me with a lot of love and lot of respect. Aapki pehli mujhe woh pehli jhalak yaad hain. You were wearing a light blue gown, I remember that,” told Geeta while talking to Karisma.

(In 1996, when you were shooting for this film, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, I was just beginning my journey as an assistant choreographer and you were shooting the ‘Pyaar Kar’ sequence. That was the first time I saw you. I met you for the first time and I thought you were gorgeous, you still are. You were already an established big star at that time, but you treated me with a lot of love and respect. I still remember that first glimpse of you. You were wearing a light blue gown, I remember that)

'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

--IANS

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