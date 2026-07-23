July 23, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora lashes out at Khesari Lal Yadav, condemns ‘disgusting’ treatment of stray dog

Malaika Arora lashes out at Khesari Lal Yadav, condemns ‘disgusting’ treatment of stray dog

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has expressed her utter disappointment over a viral video featuring Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, where a stray dog was allegedly mishandled in presence of the Bhojpuri actor.

Taking to her social media account, Malaika reshared the video and wrote, "Wtffff r these people ya ??? N who is this guy standing n posing ??? DISGUSTING (sic)."

The viral clip shows Khesari Lal Yadav posing for the paparazzi in front of an event standee while a stray dog is seen peacefully lying on the green carpet near his feet.

Initially, the actor appears to gesture in an attempt to shoo the dog away subtly so that the photo session can continue. Bur, when the canine refuses to move, an assistant is seen approaching and nudges the dog with his leg before dragging it away from the spot.

The dog, unaware of the situation and intentions of the human, appears to mistake the assistant's gesture for affection and rolls over, asking for belly rubs.

While Malaika's Story did not directly name or accuse Khesari Lal Yadav of harming the animal, she made it clear that she found the overall incident disturbing and unacceptable.

Malaika, for the uninitiated is known for her deep love for animals and has often been spotted interacting with stray dogs during her daily outings.

A lot many videos of the actress outside her gym have gone viral over the period of time showing her petting, feeding and playing with the indie dogs stationed near the premises.

The strays are so familiar with her that they often run towards her car when she leaves the gym. The actress has even been seen allowing them to sit inside her vehicle while showering them with affection.

Meanwhile, Khesari Lal Yadav, as of yet has not issued any statement addressing the incident or reacted to it.

–IANS

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