Amaal Mallik makes indirect scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi about royalty, Me Too, stealing songs

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik woke up and chose violence. On Thursday, the composer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he made a targeted attack on fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi. However, he refrained from directly taking Tanishk's name.

He began the note with a scathing attack calling Tanishk Bagchi a destroyer of original songs, something the latter is known for.

He wrote, “Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals. 10 years too late but I will show the world your place. You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please stop pushing articles using my 2017-18 photos, Lala. You've earned the money for paid PR from the label, but you're spending it in the wrong place. Then why do you call me every year or pretend to be my brother in front of my manager @mourjo? Such unmanly behaviour man”.

He also accused Tanishk Bagchi of lifting the title track of ‘Saiyaara’ from the original composers Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami.

He further mentioned, “If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They will out of respect not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up, they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and who took credit like that? Brother, I've also gone through a breakup, I don't beg to get into the picture by showing and using that pain”.

Amaal then went to level more serious allegations against the fellow composer hinting at sexual harassment, as he wrote, “Should I mention what you have done to female singers and their lives.They won’t file Me too but Me Three on you. Should I tell the world how you gave me a swear and asked me to leave certain films and songs cause you had bills to pay. Stop crying now like a little b**** about royalties when I had told you & many others to be united, kept calling you time and again trying to explain to you, why the fuck you shouldn’t do #AashiqBanayaAapne & #Masakali. But you wanted to make the bucks then so fair enough, but I’d like to ask, @yrf is the clearest, most legal and easiest production house to work with and they won’t retaliate because of Mohit Suri’s intervention, the same man who got you to delete your petty post”.

He continued, “You are composing for the next Yash Raj film but you have no gratitude for the money and effort spent by them to make your copied song Saiyaara a global anthem. Shame. You’re a bloody thief, your originals are also not originals, they are complete copies of Pakistani songs, some other composer’s stolen songs, folk melody lifts or just straight copies from even people’s YouTube covers. You copied #Saiyaara from #HumnawaMere and out of respect Jubin Nautiyal had to keep quiet as he was part of the same film. For the sake of being your regular collaborator and also the singer of #Barbaad from the same movie, he didn’t raise a voice is my clear guess. Since he sang #RataanLambiyaan for you he and #RockyKhanna the composer of the song ‘Humnawa Mere’, kept quiet”.

He then said that Tanishk maintains two faces in the industry, and is going after YRF because music mogul Bhushan Kumar has a stronghold on the music industry.

He shared, “But I won’t, and I should’ve shown the world your colours back in 2015. Bro/Sis, If you truly are a man, write against the same man you talk shit about in every party and every gathering, Bhushan Kumar. You keep saying @TSeries owes you crores, then why go after #YashRajFilms, because Bhushan Ji has a very strong hold in the music industry? Tseries will stop your work, that's why you're afraid to speak the truth. Here too, to save yourself, you deleted the post... What a miserable and filthy person you are. You couldn’t stand up for your own feeling and that shows what you are”.

“Be a man, son, it's better if you don't act like a woman. The rest, I am not in competition with you or any composer of my generation.... If I were in competition, why would I recommend you for my film #BadrinathKiDulhania? The industry and music scene have become a joke because of people like you. Now go tell your PR to buy 5 more portals, because after this, if you go silent, it will be better for you. This is a statutory warning, don’t f*** with me, you’ll regret it and how. Now go ahead and remake #SoorajDoobaHai & #KaunTujhe, I’ve heard your versions of the songs back in 2021 and they sound. I suggest don’t release them but you’ll listen to the label coz woh tere maalik hai aur tu unka. Don’t mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there’s only one rule her. When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs”, he added.

--IANS

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