New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The government has made four formal proposals for talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the past twenty‑four hours, said MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh on Thursday, while adding that the latter has remained “unresponsive and uncommunicative” to their outreach.

The Union Minister told IANS that the government has reached out with “utmost humility” to the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, highlighting that dialogue was the only constructive way to end the stalemate.

“We are waiting for them. Our doors are open 24x7. We have approached them at least four times in the past 24 hours. We seek their participation in talks on all issues, including NEET,” he said.

The Union Minister urged the students to come forward for talks, stating that the government was keen on resolving the issue through dialogue in their interest.

He added that Union Minister J.P. Nadda, being the government’s interlocutor, will hear out and address their concerns, and the students are free to pick “hours and topics of discussion.”

“The talks could take place either at J.P. Nadda’s office or residence and at any convenient time,” he said, while informing that he will also be part of the discussion.

The Minister said the Prime Minister was sensitive towards their issues and announced the setting up of fast‑track courts to ensure speedy justice and prosecution of those behind paper leaks.

Reiterating PM Modi’s concerns for India’s youth and their future, he said the fast‑track courts will ensure that the guilty face the law and get punished for their acts while justice is delivered without delay.

The protests over NEET paper leaks by the CJP‑led students have been underway at Jantar Mantar for over a month, while the hunger strike by social activist Sonam Wangchuk entered its 26th day on Thursday.

Consultations between the government and students have taken place, but the two sides failed to reach a common ground.

--IANS

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