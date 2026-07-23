July 23, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

1st T20I: Mayank and Prince pick two scalps each as India restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7

Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav pick two scalps each as India restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Harare, July 23 (IANS) Dynamic Delhi-based fast bowling duo Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav delivered a masterclass in aggressive fast bowling as India restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 125/7 in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer deployed an all-out pace assault that immediately put the hosts on the back foot on a track offering spongy bounce, especially with Zimbabwe batters unable to handle pace and brilliant lines and lengths employed by Mayank.

While Mayank took 2-18, Prince picked 2-19, with Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi having a scalp each. At 32/4, Zimbabwe were on the verge of getting a total less than 100. But Ryan Burl (26), Wessly Madhevere (39) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (27 not out) ensured Zimbabwe didn’t lose many wickets later and crossed the 120-mark.

Returning to international cricket after a long injury lay-off, Mayank wasted no time making an impact. On the very first ball of the match, he hurled a 144 kmph back-of-a-length thunderbolt that nipped away and took Brian Bennett’s edge behind and got him out for a golden duck following a successful review by keeper Ishan Kishan.

Though debutant pacer Ashok Sharma was hit for back-to-back boundaries by fellow debutant Ben Curran, Prince ensured the pressure remained relentless from the other end. Coming into the attack in the fourth over, Prince struck with his second delivery as Curran miscued a pull straight to mid-wicket.

Mayank then used his pace to rush Dion Myers, who tamely chipped a length ball to mid-on, while skipper Sikandar Raza managed just four runs before slapping a back-of-a-length delivery from Shivam Dube straight to deep square leg.

Ryan Burl attempted to rebuild with a few heavy hits, including a six off Dube over deep mid-wicket. However, leg-spinner Bishnoi broke the 32-run partnership when Burl failed to clear the long-off boundary. Entering the death overs, Madhevere spearheaded a late push for the hosts.

He capitalised on anything loose, scooping Ashok Sharma fine for consecutive boundaries and dispatching Bishnoi over long-on for a six. Marumani added vital support with a crisp six off Dube, lifting the hosts past the 100-run mark. But India regained tight control in the final over.

Madhevere's useful stay ended when he was run out trying to sneak a second run following a sharp throw from Dube. Prince then dismissed Brad Evans for a duck on the very next ball as he mistimed a full toss straight to mid-off and capped off a clinical performance by the Indian bowlers.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 125/7 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 39, Tadiwanashe Marumani 27 not out; Mayank Yadav 2-18, Prince Yadav 2-19) against India

--IANS

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