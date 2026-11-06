November 06, 2026 5:37 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Bebo shared a special moment from the festive evening. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a picture with Karisma, offering a glimpse of their bond and festive celebrations. Alongside the photograph, she simply wrote, “Diwali with behna.” The image featured Karisma and Kareena striking a pose together. Keeping it simple yet elegant, both twinned in yellow suits.

In the photograph, Kareena is seen looking away from the camera, while Karisma poses with her eyes closed.

The Kapoor sisters share a close bond and often give glimpses of their time together through social media posts. The ‘Udta Punjab’ actress has previously described Karisma as the anchor of the Kapoor and Pataudi families, revealing that family members often turn to her for advice and guidance.

Recently, the sisters were also among the celebrities who attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5, which saw several prominent names from the film industry in attendance.

Among those who attended the star-studded evening were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit, among others.

Kareena arrived at the celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan. While the actress opted for a glamorous golden sequin saree teamed with a halter-neck blouse, Saif kept his look traditional in a navy-blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Karisma Kapoor also attended the festive gathering and made a statement in a black-and-white ethnic ensemble. She paired a heavily patterned blazer with a fitted skirt and kept her styling understated. The actress also posed for the paparazzi at the venue.

Kajol also shared glimpses from the Diwali celebration on social media. She posted a series of pictures and videos featuring moments with friends from the film industry, including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to voice concerns over Imran Khan's health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues to voice concerns over Imran Khan's health

India-Mexico trade pact reflects growing South-South cooperation: Report

India-Mexico trade pact reflects growing South-South cooperation: Report

‘INDIA Bloc fears PM Modi’s 4th term’: BJP (Photo: @BJP4Karnataka/X)

‘INDIA Bloc fears PM Modi’s 4th term’: BJP

Italian Laporta shoots 10-under to take lead as McIlroy takes penalty to fall back in Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photo credit: DP World Tour

Italian Laporta shoots 10-under to take lead as McIlroy takes penalty to fall back

IT Q2 results beat low expectations, but demand recovery pushed to FY28

IT Q2 results beat low expectations, but demand recovery pushed to FY28: Report

Pakistan's external debt nearly doubles to $135 billion in a decade

Pakistan's external debt nearly doubles to $135 billion in a decade

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Kareena Kapoor twins with ‘behna’ Karisma for Diwali celebrations, shares their candid moment

Pankaj Tripathi: It’s hard to ignore Kaleen Bhaiyya, it’s hard to notice my ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ character

Pankaj Tripathi: It’s hard to ignore Kaleen Bhaiyya, it’s hard to notice my ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ character

‘We want to be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world’: Brook

‘We want to be one of the fittest and strongest sides in the world’: Brook

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Friday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Hasan Mahmud joins Nathan Lyon in elite list with Sylhet six-wicket haul