Kareena Kapoor shares birthday girl Innaya’s cute playful moment with Jeh and Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her niece Inaaya Naumi on her birthday. She shared an adorable moment of the birthday girl playing with Jeh and Saif Ali Khan.

On Monday, Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share two photos featuring little Inaaya. In the first picture, the young girl is seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, who lovingly holds her while smiling for the camera. The second, candid monochrome shot features Kareena with her son Jeh and Inaaya. In the image, Jeh is held by his nanny, while Kareena cradles Inaaya, gazing fondly at her little cousin.

Sharing these photos, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya turned eight on September 29. Notably, Inaaya shares a close bond with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, often seen enjoying playful moments together. Whether it’s celebrating birthdays, family gatherings, or casual playdates, the trio’s affectionate and fun interactions highlight the warmth and closeness of their extended family.

Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi also wished Innaya with a heartfelt post. Sharing a couple of family photos, she wrote, “Happy 8th Birthday my innijaan To watching you grow ...,Every moment has been so precious And each year you become more kind intelligent and beautiful , inside n out Love u to the moon and back my baby girl. Im SO proud of U.Keep shining 8 photos plus 1 for luck!.”

Last year, Inaaya celebrated her 7th birthday with an animal-themed party organized by her parents, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The party featured unicorn-themed decorations, a two-tiered birthday cake, and memorable moments such as Saif planting a kiss on Inaaya and the little girl feeding cake to her aunt Kareena.

