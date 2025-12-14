December 14, 2025 6:08 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to meet Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took her boys, Taimur and Jeh to a special meet and greet with the football legend Lionel Messi. The actress was seen coming out of the Wankhede Stadium after meeting the footballer on Sunday.

Prior to this, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture in which she and her sons can be seen with their backs facing the camera.

While Kareena was sharply dressed in formals, her sons were seen wearing football jerseys. Taimur wore the jersey with Messi’s name, Jeh wore the jersey with Argentina’s name.

Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of his India tour. This comes after the embarrassing situation in Kolkata, where the football legend spent only 20 minutes after a promised time of 2 hours.

Messi left early considering the situation at the Salt Lake stadium turned dangerous with political and influential figures hijacked the event irking fans, who didn’t get to see the football player despite spending thousands on tickets.

The sporting legend then visited Hyderabad with Mumbai being third in line. Several Bollywood celebrities are said to be attending the meeting at Wankhede Stadium. They are also expected to take part in a 7 vs 7 exhibition football match at the stadium.

Messi’s visit to India became a landmark moment for football fans across the country, underlining the sport’s growing cultural footprint beyond cricket. The Argentine icon drew massive crowds, with fans gathering in thousands just to catch a glimpse of the World Cup–winning captain. His presence sparked celebrations across cities, social media trends, and renewed conversations about grassroots football development in India.

Messi’s visit was not just symbolic fandom, it highlighted India’s increasing relevance as a global sports market. From interactions with young players and officials to high-profile public appearances, the trip reinforced football’s aspirational pull among Indian youth.

--IANS

aa/

