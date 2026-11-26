Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turned a year older, his ladylove Gabriella Demetriades wished him, saying that she is, 'Grateful to do life with you'.

On Thursday, Gabriella dropped a video montage of some precious family moments of the 'Dhurandhar' actor on social media.

Expressing her love and admiration for Arjun, she wrote the caption, "Grateful to do life with you , what a year it’s a been and they just keep getting better . Love you baby , you’re the sunshine @rampal72 (sic)."

For those who do not know, Arjun tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia back in 1998. During their 2-decade-long marriage, the couple welcomed two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2018.

Some time after separating from Mehr, Arjun introduced his girlfriend Gabriella. Going by the reports, the couple started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019. This was followed by the arrival of their second son, Ariv, in 2023.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen as Pradyuman in Imtiaz Ali's forthcoming romantic entertainer ‘O Saathi Re’.

Talking about this role, he said, "Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with. What makes the character interesting is that there is more to him than what meets the eye. I enjoyed exploring his perspective on relationships and the way his presence adds another layer to this unconventional love story. ”

Arif Ali has directed the six-part series created and showrun by Imtiaz Ali. Nidhi Sethia is also on board as the creative producer.

Jointly backed by Window Seat Films, Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, 'O Saathi Re' is expected to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

--IANS

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