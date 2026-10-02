Karan Wahi looks back at friendship with Rithvikk Dhanjani: Had this Bhetaal on my Vikram back since 2012

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Television actor Karan Wahi shared a heartfelt note for his longtime friend Rithvikk Dhanjani, describing their bond as one filled with fights, arguments, love and an unbreakable friendship.

Karan took to Instagram, where he looked back at their journey together since 2012 and said that he has had this “Bhetaal on my Vikram back since 2012”.

“They Say Men and their friendships are weird. We will tell them our biggest wins but will cry all alone without blinking an eyelid. I have had this bhetaal on my vikram back since 2012,” Karan wrote in the caption.

He added: “And i dont know what is it about him that makes me Love him, hate him and tolerate him at the same moment. I have spent years trying to figure out yet im clueless. These pictures are a classic representation of how we are.”

Karan looked back at the travels and the work that they have done together.

“I have travelled wit him, worked with him and so much more. Yet #khatrokekhiladi is one place i have always bonded with him more and more,” he wrote.

Karan revealed their share of arguments.

“People think we dont fight or argue. We prlly do that more than anyone else but what is special is that each time we come back closer.As i grow up along side this RAHU in my kundali i have realised how to tackle him better,” Karan wrote.

He added: “To my talent se bhara brother all i have to say is…. Chal ab agle show ki tayyari kar.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty, is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts.

Talking about Rithvikk, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. It was his work in Pavitra Rishta that helped him earn major stardom.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series including XXX and Cartel.

Meanwhile, Karan rose to fame after getting cast in the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. He then became every girls’ crush with his portrayal as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

The actor then ventured into the reality show space with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. He made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Habib Faisal's romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq and later in Hate Story 4.

--IANS

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