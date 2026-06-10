Karan Tacker shares intense experience from 900-Ft dam action sequence shoot

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker has shared his intense experience from shooting a high-octane action sequence at a 900-ft dam.

Taking to Instagram, he offered a glimpse into the physically demanding conditions on set. The actor described the shoot as one of the most challenging phases of his work, involving multiple action setups, long hours, and extreme weather that tested his endurance throughout the schedule.

Sharing his clip, Karan wrote, “BTS of one of the hardest days I’ve had on set. A 900-ft dam, multiple climbs, four action sequences, 15 hours, and 3°C weather that left us completely drenched. Bruised, exhausted, and running on pure adrenaline by the end of it. But moments like these remind me why I fell in love with this craft in the first place. Worth every ache.” In the clip, Karan Tacker is seen performing high-intensity action sequences as part of a demanding shoot.

This scene is from “Special Ops 2,” where Karan reprised his role as Farooq Ali, a skilled undercover field agent. As a key R&AW operative, Farooq plays a crucial role in high-stakes international missions, working closely under the leadership of Himmat Singh in the espionage thriller. The show premiered on JioHotstar on July 18. It also featured Kay Kay Menon in the lead role as Himmat Singh, the central protagonist of the series.

For the unversed, Karan Tacker began his acting career with a brief appearance in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” He later made his television debut with “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi,” followed by Rang “Badalti Odhani.” His breakthrough came with “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” which brought him widespread recognition.

He made a notable comeback in 2020 with the hit web series "Special Ops", where he portrayed an undercover intelligence officer. He went on to reprise his role in "Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story" in 2021 and later appeared as IPS officer Amit Lodha in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” in 2022. Most recently, he was seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

--IANS

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