Karan Singh reveals why ‘The Traitors’ left him confused

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Karan Singh, who is a magician, and was recently eliminated from the reality show ‘The Traitors’, has spoken up on the lack of instant feedback for him on the show.

Karan spoke with IANS after he left the show along with Soundous Mouafakir, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

He told IANS, “With regards to the unknown what has happened with me is that when I am performing on stage, and I do mind reading to crack someone's password or figure out what the person is thinking or if they are thinking about someone, I get instant feedback while performing on stage. The audience tells me what they were thinking and if I am right”.

He further mentioned, “In ‘The Traitors’, I knew it's a different game but there was no way for me to get that instant feedback to know if I am doing it right or if I am doing it wrong because if I did something and I didn't hear the applause the artiste in me was extremely confused. I kept on thinking if I did that right or if it was a wrong move”.

His fellow contestant on the show, Munawar Faruqui chimed in, as he said, “Karan wanted Karan Johar to enter the set at the same moment, and laud him for his game” sending the panel into a fit of laughter.

Meanwhile, ‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar. The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

The new season has already generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

--IANS

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