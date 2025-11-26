November 26, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

Karan Johar attends the London leg of 'Homebound' screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Karan Johar attends the London leg of 'Homebound' screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama “Homebound”.

The special screening organized by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Dropping a couple of photos from the 'Homebound' screening on social media, KJo penned on his official Instagram handle, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film.(sic)."

The Dharma head further showed his gratitude to Gurinder Chadha for hosting them. "A special shoutout to @gurinder.chadha who so graciously hosted this screening for us (red heart emoji)," he added.

Earlier this month, KJo also attended the screening of "Homebound" in Los Angeles.

The event further marked Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, along with the film’s primary cast and crew in attendance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a string of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela," KJo captioned the post.

Prior to this, Martin Scorsese, who is the Executive Producer of the drama, hosted a screening of "Homebound" in New York City.

Shedding further light on the movie, Neeraj Ghaywan shared in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Oberoi says ‘checklist is complete now’ as he confirms starring in SRK’s ‘King’

Akshay Oberoi says ‘checklist is complete now’ as he confirms starring in SRK’s ‘King’

Nia Sharma's post pack up scenes includes beautiful beach view & breakfast

Nia Sharma's post pack up scenes includes beautiful beach view & breakfast

Karan Johar attends the London leg of 'Homebound' screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Karan Johar attends the London leg of 'Homebound' screening hosted by Gurinder Chadha

Trump says ‘fine-tuned’ peace plan has few disagreements, envoys will meet Putin, Zelensky (Ld)

Trump says ‘fine-tuned’ peace plan has few disagreements, envoys will meet Putin, Zelensky (Ld)

President Murmu to release statute in nine languages on Constitution Day today

President Murmu to release statute in nine languages on Constitution Day today

UN leaders call for women candidates to succeed Guterres as secretary-general

UN leaders call for women candidates to succeed Guterres as secretary-general

Brazil’s Supreme Court orders former president to begin 27-year jail term

Brazil’s Supreme Court orders former president to begin 27-year jail term

Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to now hit screens on December 5 (Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany/Instagram)

Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to now hit screens on December 5

Brad Pitt has plans for a simple Thanksgiving

Brad Pitt has plans for a simple Thanksgiving

Wes Anderson reveals his favourite prop has been stolen from his home

Wes Anderson reveals his favourite prop has been stolen from his home