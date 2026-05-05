Karan Anshuman talks about what makes ‘Glory’ truly interesting

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Creator Karan Anshuman has revealed what makes his latest offering “Glory” truly interesting and hinted at the deeper layers, along with the unique element that sets the project apart.

Talking about the “alpha” nature of boxing, Karan Anshuman told IANS: “Even if you see in nature, the alpha is always the one who takes care of the herd, who is responsible for their safety. I think that is important. In that, if there is violence involved, that should happen only with animals. And I think we should be evolved enough to understand that that is not the way to deal with an external threat.”

From the storytelling approach to its emotional layer, the creator shared that the narrative stands out, making it a must-watch.

He shared: “I think what's interesting in Glory is... your brain has to be wired in a... Actually, if you throw a punch and hit someone with intent, your brain will get rewired. And you will become a violent person.”

“And violence is the metaphor that boxing is about over here. These are the deeper questions that we are trying to answer in this show,” concluded the creator.

Talking about the creator, Karan Anshuman stepped into the world of showbiz with his maiden directorial, Bangistan, in 2015.

As per the synopsis, the film follows two brainwashed suicide bombers, Hafeez and Praveen, who are on a mission to blast a meeting of religious leaders in Poland. However, they change their minds about the bombing due to the situation.

After three years, Karan’s next project was the sports-drama television series Inside Edge, which was released in 2017. The International Emmy-nominated show had Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and Aamir Bashir to name a few.

He was then the showrunner for the popular series Mirzapur, a hinterland gangster drama set in the badlands of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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