Kanpur temple opens once a year on Dussehra to worship Ravana

Kanpur, Oct 20 (IANS) While Vijayadashami is traditionally marked by the burning of Ravana's effigies across the country, a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur follows a different tradition, with devotees offering prayers to the ten-headed king instead of celebrating his destruction.

The Dashanan Temple, located within the Kailash Temple complex in the Shiwala area of Kanpur, is known for its unique tradition of opening its doors only once a year, on Vijayadashami. The temple remains closed for the other 364 days.

Speaking to IANS, temple priest Pandit Ram Bajpai said, “The shrine was built in 1868 by Maharaj Guru Prasad Shukla. On Dussehra, the temple doors are opened in the morning, following which the idol of Ravana is ceremonially bathed with milk and holy water. The rituals are then performed according to traditional customs, followed by prayers and aarti.”

The temple's distinctive tradition stems from the belief that Ravana should not be viewed solely as a symbol of evil but also as a highly learned scholar, an intelligent ruler, and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Devotees visit the shrine on Vijayadashami to seek blessings and offer prayers, flowers, and oil lamps. The annual opening draws worshippers who wish to pay their respects to Ravana's scholarly attributes and his devotion to Lord Shiva.

The Dashanan Temple stands out during Dussehra celebrations, offering a different perspective on a festival widely associated with the victory of good over evil and the burning of Ravana's effigies.

For devotees visiting the Kanpur shrine, Vijayadashami is also an occasion to honour Ravana's knowledge, wisdom and religious devotion, keeping alive a distinctive local tradition centred on his revered aspects.

Notably, there is a small village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, called Ravana, where the Dusshera Festival is observed differently. Here, the demon king Ravana is worshipped as its presiding deity, affectionately known as ‘Ravan Baba’.

Located in Nateran tehsil, Ravan village is home to an ancient temple believed by locals to date back to the Parmar era. The temple houses a 12-foot idol of Ravana in a reclining posture, where daily prayers and aarti are performed. Rather than burning his effigy on Dussehra, villagers organise Ramayana recitations, devotional singing and a grand community feast, drawing devotees from Vidisha, Bhopal and neighbouring areas.

--IANS

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