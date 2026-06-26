'Kanishka bombing remains grim reminder of ignoring extremist threats'

Ottawa, June 26 (IANS) The 1985 Kanishka bombing, also known as the Air India Flight 182 bombing, serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of ignoring or underestimating the threat of extremism, while also underscoring the need for Canada -- and all nations -- to strike a careful balance between tolerance and national security to prevent such attacks from recurring, according to a report.

The tragedy remains one of the worst terrorist attacks in the history of civil aviation. On June 23, 1985, a Boeing 747 exploded midair off the coast of Ireland while operating on the Montreal–London–Delhi route, killing all 329 passengers and crew. Most of those killed were Canadian citizens of Indian origin. The bombing was attributed to the terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa, which advocates for a separate Khalistan, as per a report in Khalsa Vox.

"The incident raises profound and uncomfortable questions about Canada’s stance towards extremist elements operating within its borders. Some argue that Canada’s permissive approach to these extremist factions contributed to this tragic event. The Canadian government’s subsequent handling of the incident has also been a point of contention and disappointment for the Indian and Sikh diaspora, who feel that justice was not adequately served,” it noted.

According to the report, Canadian intelligence agencies had received warnings about the potential threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremist groups in the lead-up to the bombing. However, the warnings were not acted upon effectively, contributing to one of the deadliest terrorist attacks.

"Why did Canada fail to take these threats seriously? Some suggest that the country’s commitment to multiculturalism and tolerance may have blinded it to the potential dangers lurking within its borders. This tolerance, in turn, may have been exploited by extremist groups, leading to tragic consequences," it mentioned.

The report stated that the Kanishka bombing was not only an attack targeting India but also one of the deadliest acts of terrorism against Canadian citizens, with 280 of the 329 victims being Canadians, most of them of Indian origin.

This fact, it said, has raised uncomfortable questions about whether the victims' ethnicity contributed to the perceived lack of a thorough investigation into the incident by the Canadian authorities.

"While we may never have a definitive answer, the disappointment and dissatisfaction expressed by the Sikh and Indian diaspora suggest a perceived lack of urgency and dedication in the investigation," the report stated.

Emphasising the lasting impact of the Kanishka bombing, the report said the tragedy left a deep scar on the Indian and Sikh diaspora in Canada, who felt the Canadian government had failed them in the handling of the incident.

Despite the devastating loss of lives, it said, the case resulted in only one conviction, that of Inderjit Singh Reyat, leaving families of the victims with a lingering sense of injustice.

"Adding to this sense of disappointment is the perceived ongoing support of Khalistan elements by Canadian politicians. This support is often seen as a vote-bank strategy aimed at garnering the favour of certain sections of the Sikh community. However, this approach is viewed by many as short-sighted and potentially harmful," the report highlighted.

--IANS

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