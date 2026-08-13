DMK's Kanimozhi attends LS Speaker‘s tea party as INDIA bloc stays away

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) DMK MP Kanimozhi’s participation in a tea meeting hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the conclusion of Parliament’s Monsoon Session has triggered political discussion, as other parties in the INDIA bloc stayed away from the event.

The Monsoon Session began on July 20 and witnessed repeated disruptions from the opening day, with Opposition parties raising several contentious issues. These included alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, police action against protesting students in Delhi and allegations concerning the misappropriation of donations collected for the Ram temple.

The protests led to frequent confrontations between Opposition members and the Union government. Despite disruptions and objections raised by Opposition MPs, the government introduced and secured the passage of several important Bills during the session.

Tensions continued on the final day, affecting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha.

With the uproar showing no signs of subsiding, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die, bringing the Monsoon Session to an end.

Following the conclusion of the session, Om Birla hosted the customary tea meeting for MPs from across political parties. Invitations were reportedly extended to members of all parties represented in Parliament. However, Congress, Samajwadi Party and several other Opposition parties boycotted the gathering.

Kanimozhi attended the meeting on behalf of the DMK, making it the only INDIA bloc constituent to be represented at the event. Her participation has attracted attention against the backdrop of criticism directed at the DMK by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Congress and other parties over its perceived proximity to the BJP.

Critics have alleged that the BJP is seeking the DMK’s support to pass key legislative measures, including proposals connected with the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Kanimozhi’s presence at the Speaker’s meeting has consequently fuelled speculation about the DMK’s relationship with Congress and its future position within the INDIA bloc.

Responding to questions at the Parliament complex, Kanimozhi sought to downplay the controversy. She said the DMK was merely maintaining its distance from Congress and asserted that it continued to remain part of the INDIA bloc.

The clarification, however, is unlikely to end the political debate surrounding the DMK’s participation in the meeting even as its allies in the Opposition chose to stay away.

--IANS

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