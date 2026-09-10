Abhishek Pathak credits wife Shivaleeka Oberoi for keeping him sane while shooting for ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion

Mumbai, Sept 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak opened up about his emotional 12-year journey with the Drishyam franchise where he credited his wife and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi for being a constant source of peace and support through the making of the third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Pathak, on Wednesday reflected on how much his personal life had changed alongside the franchise.

He said he was 27 when he produced the first part and is now 39, with each instalment coinciding with an important chapter of his life.

“I think this is a personal journey. This is a journey of 12 years. I don't think anyone would have thought that after 12 years, we would be standing here and completing a Part 3 journey,” he said.

Abhishek recalled that while working on the second instalment, he married Shivaleeka, while the third film coincided with him becoming a father.

“In Part 2, I got married to Shivaleeka. I became her husband. In Part 3, I had a daughter. I became her father. So the film is all about the family,” he said.

The filmmaker also acknowledged Shivaleeka's role in helping him sail through the intense process of filmmaking.

“Shivaleeka has been a part of it since Part 2, being there, giving me peace, giving me support. The filmmaking in this film is very intense, it's very intense to make. She helped me be sane, thank you so much,” he said expressing gratitude to Shivaleeka.

Calling the experience an emotional and long journey, he also stressed that the achievement was not his alone and involved the entire team working behind the film.

“It is a great journey. I think it's a long journey. But journey doesn't compete with yourself. You have team, you have people working with you,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third chapter of the popular crime-thriller franchise. It was continued with the story that began with Drishyam and was followed by Drishyam 2.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

–IANS

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