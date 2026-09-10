September 10, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Sandra Bullock, Jimmy Fallon decode Gen Z slang: From ‘unc’ to ‘chud’

Sandra Bullock, Jimmy Fallon decode Gen Z slang: From ‘unc’ to ‘chud’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Sandra Bullock and television host Jimmy Fallon found themselves decoding the latest slang words used by their children, with the actress revealing that she often uses “chud” while the chat show host introduced the “made-up” term “leng” to describe someone good-looking.

During her appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host said: “I throw around unc now.”

To which Sandra Bullock replied: “Oh, okay. I like chud. Right? It's a good one. I like chud. It's easy to sort of like, you know, you're such a chud. And then the kids are like, mom. I'm like, it's still working right now. It hasn't been, you know, airlifted out of the lingo.”

Making up a term, he said: “Leng is a new one.”

The term got Sandra all confused as she asked: “ What's leng?”

To which, he replied: “ Lenge means that someone's good looking. Oh, lange? He's lenge.”

The chat show host at the end hialriously revealed that he just made up the term to describe Sandra.

Fallon said: “L-E-N-G. Leng. Oh, he's lenge. Did I make that up? I might have made it up. It's not even a real thing. Everyone's gonna be like, dude, Sandra Bullock is so leng. Oh my god.”

The caption read: “@sandrabullock and Jimmy dissect “unc,” “chud,” “leng,” and other slang words their kids are using these days #FallonTonight.”

Bullock, who was named the world's highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2014, made her acting debut with a minor role in the thriller Hangmen in 1987.

She gained fame for her role in the 1993 action film Demolition Man. The actress shot to fame with the 1994 action thriller Speed and gained major recognition for starring in the romantic comedy While You Were Sleeping and the dramas A Time to Kill and Hope Floats.

Bullock tasted further success in the following decades with the comedies Miss Congeniality, Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, The Heat, Ocean's 8, and The Lost City, Crash and The Unforgivable and the thrillers Premonition and Bird Box.

The actress is a mother of two adopted children, Louis and Laila, whom she raised as a single parent. She was married once to Jesse James and later shared a long-term partnership with the late photographer Bryan Randall.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver trade mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

Gold, silver trade mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed Reserve decision

Amrapali Dubey: When a writer thinks of a challenging role, the first name should be mine(Photo: Aamrapali Dubey/Instagram)

Amrapali Dubey: When a writer thinks of a challenging role, the first name should be mine

Prachi Singh to on-screen hubby Aman Gandhi on ‘BB 20’: Excited to see unfiltered side of him

Prachi Singh to on-screen hubby Aman Gandhi on ‘BB 20’: Excited to see unfiltered side of him

Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit Sharma’s ability to turn any audience into a stadium in ‘Family Full House’ promo

Kunal Kemmu praises Rohit Sharma’s ability to turn any audience into a stadium in ‘Family Full House’ promo

Brent crude holds above $100 as US-Iran conflict threatens deeper oil supply disruption

Brent crude holds above $100 as US-Iran conflict threatens deeper oil supply disruption

Representing India brings unique pressure; tennis will keep delivering results: Rohit Rajpal

Representing India brings unique pressure; tennis will keep delivering results: Rohit Rajpal

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

‘I did not go to bed’: Zverev reveals he watched Shelton-Alcaraz late-night epic

Dwayne Johnson reveals strategic 22 kilos weight loss for ‘Lizard Music’

Dwayne Johnson reveals strategic 22 kilos weight loss for ‘Lizard Music’

Dia Mirza steps away from ‘endless cycles of consumption’, shares serene family moments

Dia Mirza steps away from ‘endless cycles of consumption’, shares serene family moments

CBI brings absconding accused Harnek Singh back from US after 13 years

CBI brings absconding accused Harnek Singh back from US after 13 years