Kangana Ranaut calls Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh a 'Satsang'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all praises for the recently released drama 'Hanuman Ansh', which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The 'Queen' actress even asked the viewers to skip therapy and instead invest their time and money in witnessing the movie.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a photo of Neem Karoli Baba, along with an appreciation note that read, "#hanumanansh is not a movie; it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first-hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it. (sic)"

'Hanuman Ansh' has been receiving appreciation from all across, accompanied by a tremendous run at the ticket counters.

Prior to Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar used social media to express his views on the project.

The 'Fashion' maker praised the box-office success of 'Hanuman Ansh', lauding director Vishal Chaturvedi, and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in the film.

He penned on his official handle, "Witnessed pure cinematic magic watching #HanumanAnsh in the theatre the audience was completely glued to the screen! @filmervishal direction is wonderfully honest & tender, while actor Shobhinav Satya’s portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba is purely natural and flawless."

"This small budget film with a non-star cast is a crucial case study for the entire Indian film industry. It proves that true conviction and powerful storytelling always triumph over massive budget films at the box office. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team the producers, actors, and technicians for their brilliant dedication, and a big thank you to the audience for making this incredible film a roaring blockbuster!," the director went on to add.

The primary cast of the movie further includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

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