Kamal Haasan's niece Anu Haasan goes on a bike ride in Chile

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Anu Haasan, who is also the niece of popular star Kamal Haasan, has now shared a video of a bike trip she undertook during her solo trip to Chile and shared some lessons she had got to learn from the experience.

Taking to her Instagram page to post the video of her riding a Vogue Rally 300 during her solo trip, the actress wrote, "Hi everyone, South America on a Vogue Rally 300, an experience that I never thought I would have and an experience that I'll never forget. I thought I would do this as a solo trip and it was a solo trip."

The actress disclosed that the plan was to go on a circuit and it involved about 20 kilometres off-roading on something called the Ruta del Toro (which is the route of the bull) , an old cattle pathway. Anu confessed that the Ruta del Toro portion was a tough ride.

"I think for an experienced dirt biker, Ruta del Toro would probably be beginner level or maybe lower intermediate level. For me, it was advanced level because I don't mind the gravel and the stones because on the gravel, I was fine. On the stones, I just stood up and rode. What was most challenging were the U-turns and they are uphill U-turns. And here is the thing, they are on loose mud," she explained in the video.

The actress cited two important take aways she had got from the biking trip. While the first pertained to figuring out the techniques she used and what techniques she must have used for negotiating the U turns, she said that the other lesson that she took away from this trip was that sometimes our potential was much more than what we think it was.

"...At the end of the trip, I asked Andres (her fellow rider), can you send me a route map of what we have done because I'd like to know how many kilometres we covered and I assumed I'd done about 150-200 kilometres. Imagine my surprise when I found out that we had covered 384 kilometres in one day. Many times, I tell myself I can't do certain things without even checking out whether I can and this was a classic example of me realising that sometimes our potential is much more than what we think it is. And after seeing this video, if you're thinking, oh, is that all it was? Well, let me remind you that's all life is," she said.

--IANS

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