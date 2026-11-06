Kamal Haasan's film with director S U Arun Kumar titled 'Sandiyar'; Actor picks the same title he was once forced to change!

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International on Friday announced that the actor's upcoming film with director S U Arun Kumar had now been titled 'Sandiyar'.

The choice of title has triggered great excitement as this is the very same title that Kamal Haasan had originally chosen for his film Virumaandi which released in the year 2004.

For the unaware, the title had triggered a huge controversy in 2004, with certain groups taking exception to its usage. They had then demanded that the actor change it. After much deliberation, Kamal Haasan had reluctantly renamed the film as 'Virumaandi'.

Now, 22 years later, the actor has chosen to pick the same title that he was once stopped from using for his upcoming film with director S U Arun Kumar.

Seeking to mark Kamal Haasan's birthday, which falls on Saturday, Raaj Kamal Films International on Friday announced on its X timeline that the film had been titled 'SANDIYAR'.

The production house also released a poster from the film that showed Kamal Haasan sporting an intense look and holding a revolver. Kamal Haasan is seen leaning into a car through its window. Blood marks on the car's door give the impression that the film will be a grim action thriller.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It will have music by one of the film industry's best music directors Anirudh Ravichander. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by National Award winning stunt masters Anbariv. Cinematography for the film is to be by Sunil KS.

While production design is being handled by C S Balachander, costumes in the film are being designed by Amritha Ram.

The film is to be produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, with S Disney joining in as co-producer.

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IANS

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