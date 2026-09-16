September 17, 2026 12:16 AM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar!

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Sounding the clapboard to mark the launch of the filming of the biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Wednesday paid a glorious tribute to the iconic singer, calling her India's pan-Indian lady superstar.

The film, which is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will have music by one of the top music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander.

Along with Geetha Arts, the film is to be produced by Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

For the unaware, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, better known as M S Subbulakshmi, was an iconic carnatic vocalist who is renowned for her work in the field of devotional and classical music. The singer, who has also acted in a few films, is considered a legend in the world of music and has won several accolades. M S Subbulakshmi, among other things, was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna and the first Indian to perform at the UN General Assembly in 1966.

--

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

'Series going well...India will win third match as well,' Rajiv Shukla on Afghanistan T20Is

'Series going well...India will win third match as well,' Rajiv Shukla on Afghanistan T20Is

Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals to be played in Turin from November 15 to 22. Photo credit: ATP

Alcaraz joins Sinner, Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals

Pakistan seeks neutral venue for its matches in Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Punjab

Pakistan seeks neutral venue for its matches in Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Punjab

5 Congress MPs, including P Chidambaram, supported MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

5 Congress MPs, including P Chidambaram, supported MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

Project Cheetah marks four years: India’s population stands at 52

Project Cheetah marks four years: India’s population stands at 52

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar!

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Ajith Kumar's next film 'Dare Devil' to go on floors from November 2 (Photo: Adhik Ravichandran/X)

Ajith Kumar's next film 'Dare Devil' to go on floors from November 2

Athletes stranded near airport as Asian Games shuttle service falters (Credit: AINAGOC)

Athletes stranded near airport as Asian Games shuttle service falters

India scored major diplomatic win by steering BRICS nations towards consensus

India scored major diplomatic win by steering BRICS nations towards consensus