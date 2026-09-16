Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar!

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Sounding the clapboard to mark the launch of the filming of the biopic of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Wednesday paid a glorious tribute to the iconic singer, calling her India's pan-Indian lady superstar.

The film, which is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will have music by one of the top music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander.

Along with Geetha Arts, the film is to be produced by Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

For the unaware, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, better known as M S Subbulakshmi, was an iconic carnatic vocalist who is renowned for her work in the field of devotional and classical music. The singer, who has also acted in a few films, is considered a legend in the world of music and has won several accolades. M S Subbulakshmi, among other things, was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna and the first Indian to perform at the UN General Assembly in 1966.

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IANS

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