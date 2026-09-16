September 16, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’, has shared her experience of working with veteran actor Raghubir Yadav in the show.

Working alongside an actor as seasoned as Raghubir Yadav brought its own set of experiences for the actress While their characters share a complex dynamic shaped by fear, validation and emotional distance, Zoya shared that watching Raghubir transition between his intense character and his naturally childlike self was one of the most memorable parts of the experience.

Talking about the same, Zoya Hussain said, “He’s nothing like his character. Watching him go in and out of it, returning to his natural childlike state was quite a treat to observe. What was difficult was to maintain the emotional distance our characters are supposed to have, this weird mix of fear and need for validation she feels”.

She further mentioned, “Raghubir Ji, one always wants to chat with and hear stories from, he’s had such a grand journey and is interested in so many things, you want to know more and more”.

The series is set against a world of power, faith and influence, and follows the accusation made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against a powerful spiritual figure. As the story unfolds across the police, legal and media systems, it explores the relationships and motivations of those within Baapji’s sphere of influence.

‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from September 25, 2026.

--IANS

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