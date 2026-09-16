Alcaraz joins Sinner, Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals

Turin, Sep 16 (IANS) Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the season-ending 2026 ATP Finals for the fifth consecutive season, joining World No.1 Jannik Sinner and No.2 seed Alexander Zverev in sealing their berths for the event to be played in Turin in November.

Zverev, this year’s Roland Garros and US Open champion, and Wimbledon winner Sinner have qualified based on their Grand Slam titles, which have put them at the top of the rankings.

With the conclusion of the US Open 2026, it is clear that Australian Open winner Alcaraz is guaranteed to finish in the Top 20 of the ATP Live Race To Turin; he too has qualified.

The 26-time tour-level champion enjoyed his most notable moment of the season at Melbourne Park, where he completed his Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz owns a 26-4 record this season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. In addition to the Spaniard’s triumph at Melbourne Park, he also emerged victorious in Doha. Alcaraz also made the final of the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo, the ATP said in a report on its official website.

The 23-year-old recently returned from a wrist injury and advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open, where eventual finalist Ben Shelton needed a final-set tie-break to advance.

Alcaraz has tallied a 7-5 record at the Nitto ATP Finals, reaching the championship match for the first time last season before falling to Sinner.

Ben Shelton, who is placed 3rd in the Race to Turin, along with Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Jodar and Taylor Fritz are the other players in the top 10 in the chase for berths in the season-ending event.

This season finale will again be held at Inalpi Arena, with the action to take place from November 15 to 22.

--IANS

bsk/