September 17, 2026 12:16 AM हिंदी

Alcaraz joins Sinner, Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals to be played in Turin from November 15 to 22. Photo credit: ATP

Turin, Sep 16 (IANS) Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the season-ending 2026 ATP Finals for the fifth consecutive season, joining World No.1 Jannik Sinner and No.2 seed Alexander Zverev in sealing their berths for the event to be played in Turin in November.

Zverev, this year’s Roland Garros and US Open champion, and Wimbledon winner Sinner have qualified based on their Grand Slam titles, which have put them at the top of the rankings.

With the conclusion of the US Open 2026, it is clear that Australian Open winner Alcaraz is guaranteed to finish in the Top 20 of the ATP Live Race To Turin; he too has qualified.

The 26-time tour-level champion enjoyed his most notable moment of the season at Melbourne Park, where he completed his Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz owns a 26-4 record this season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. In addition to the Spaniard’s triumph at Melbourne Park, he also emerged victorious in Doha. Alcaraz also made the final of the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo, the ATP said in a report on its official website.

The 23-year-old recently returned from a wrist injury and advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open, where eventual finalist Ben Shelton needed a final-set tie-break to advance.

Alcaraz has tallied a 7-5 record at the Nitto ATP Finals, reaching the championship match for the first time last season before falling to Sinner.

Ben Shelton, who is placed 3rd in the Race to Turin, along with Flavio Cobolli, Frances Tiafoe, Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Jodar and Taylor Fritz are the other players in the top 10 in the chase for berths in the season-ending event.

This season finale will again be held at Inalpi Arena, with the action to take place from November 15 to 22.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Series going well...India will win third match as well,' Rajiv Shukla on Afghanistan T20Is

'Series going well...India will win third match as well,' Rajiv Shukla on Afghanistan T20Is

Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals to be played in Turin from November 15 to 22. Photo credit: ATP

Alcaraz joins Sinner, Zverev in sealing berths to ATP Finals

Pakistan seeks neutral venue for its matches in Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Punjab

Pakistan seeks neutral venue for its matches in Asian Champions Trophy to be played in Punjab

5 Congress MPs, including P Chidambaram, supported MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

5 Congress MPs, including P Chidambaram, supported MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

Project Cheetah marks four years: India’s population stands at 52

Project Cheetah marks four years: India’s population stands at 52

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Kamal Haasan: M S Subbulakshmi was India's pan-Indian lady superstar!

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Zoya Hussain on working with Raghubir Yadav: Watching him return to his natural childlike state after take was a treat

Ajith Kumar's next film 'Dare Devil' to go on floors from November 2 (Photo: Adhik Ravichandran/X)

Ajith Kumar's next film 'Dare Devil' to go on floors from November 2

Athletes stranded near airport as Asian Games shuttle service falters (Credit: AINAGOC)

Athletes stranded near airport as Asian Games shuttle service falters

India scored major diplomatic win by steering BRICS nations towards consensus

India scored major diplomatic win by steering BRICS nations towards consensus