Ajith Kumar's next film 'Dare Devil' to go on floors from November 2

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Director Adhik Ravichandran, who is directing actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil film titled 'Dare Devil', on Wednesday announced that shooting for the film will commence from November 2 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share the update on the film, a day before his birthday on Thursday, the young director, who is known to be a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, wrote, "My Sir’s Advance Birthday Gift to me. Yes, we are rolling the dice from November 2. #AK sir’s #DareDevil. #Shalini mam @Braveheartsprod @anirudhofficial sir @SureshChandraa sir @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @supremesundar #Subbhunaarayan @itsanuvardhan @kayoas13 @valentino_suren @AMBANINSK."

The director also shared a brand new poster of the film on the occasion that confirmed that Ajith Kumar would be playing the character of Dare Devil in the film. The new poster featured Ajith Kumar seated on a chair, sporting a serious look and having dice in his hand.

Interestingly, the film is being produced by Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner of Brave Hearts Production.

'Dare Devil', which is being eagerly awaited by Ajith's fans, boasts of a sound technical team. The film will have music by one of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Adhik Ravichandran's trusted cameraman Abhinandan Ramanujam, who had also been the Director of Photography for the director's earlier film with Ajith Kumar, 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Similarly, editing for this film too is to be handled by Vijay Velukutty, who had also served as the editor in Adhik Ravichandran's 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Stunts for 'Dare Devil' are to be choreographed by well known stunt choreographer Supreme Sundar. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by the immensely popular Kalyan Master.

The responsibility of designing costumes for the film has been entrusted to Anu Vardhan while sound design will be handled by Suren.

--IANS

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