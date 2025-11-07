Kalyani Priyadarshan on love finding its way in a sea of faces

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan has been living out of a suitcase lately, thanks to her work commitments. From Chennai to Doha to Riyadh to Kuwait to Dubai and then back to Chennai, the actress has been going places.

She took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of glimpses from her travel diaries.

The first pic from the post showed Kalyani checking her phone in the car.

This was followed by a couple of pictures and videos from an event.

From chilling at the airport, to satisfying her sweet tooth, to talking to her loved ones through video call, Kalyani's last few days seemed hectic yet fun.

"Chennai>Doha>Riyadh>Kuwait>Dubai>Chennai" It’s been city after city, stage after stage the past few days - and in every sea of faces, the love somehow still found its way through. Big big hugs to every face that smiled and waved (hug and red heart emoji) (sic)," she wrote the caption.

On the work front, Kalyani is on cloud nine after the phenomenal success of her recently released film "Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra", which has managed to mint more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Marking the occasion, Kalyani said, "We made history."

She took to her Instagram stories section, and wrote, "Everyone who stood behind, beside, and in front of the camera - and everyone who filled the theatres... We made history. Beyond grateful (sic)."

Refreshing your memory, Kalyani penned another heartfelt note when the drama crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Taking to her Insta, she said, "Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you. (sic)"

--IANS

pm/