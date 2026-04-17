Kalpana Iyer reminisces about ‘backstage chatter’ with legendary singers Mukesh, Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer, Thursday night, took a trip down memory lane as she shared a rare throwback moment featuring legendary singers Mukesh and Asha Bhosle.

Recalling her early days in the industry, Kalpana Iyer reminisced a special ‘backstage chatter’ with the stalwart singers, from years ago, that left a lasting impact on her life.

Sharing a picture from their backstage fun moment, Kalpana wrote, “A Memory for a Lifetime. The Man who was responsible for a big leap in The Life of Young Kalpana ... The One and Only Late Mukeshji and The Always Kind and Always Gracious Late Asha Ji and Me ...Backstage Chatter was Always so much Fun.”

She added, “...I am so Blessed to have been around Legends like Them when I was a Young Girl...Better Education Than This One Cannot Have is My Belief Rest In Peace My Angels and Sing and Laugh.”

The picture shared by Kalpana features a candid moment with a young Kalpana Iyer scene engaged in a fun and warm conversation with the legendary Mukesh and Asha Bhosle.

Talking about Mukesh, the singer who was touted as one of Hindi cinema’s Most iconic voices passed away in 1976. He is remembered for his timeless classics like Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, Dost Dost Na Raha and others.

Talking about Asha Bhosle, known as the stalwart of Indian music, built an extraordinary career spanning over 8 decades, with songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne and others .

Kalpana Iyer, known for her striking screen presence and dance numbers in films like Satte Pe Satta, Disco Dancer, and Armaan, remains a memorable face from the golden era of Bollywood.

Recently, her iconic track “Ramba Ho” saw a revival with its reprised version featured in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar during high-octane action sequences featuring Ranveer Singh.

The song went viral on social media, with Kalpana herself joining the trend and sharing a dance video of herself immersed in the original track of the song, featuring herself.

Her video went extremely viral over social media, and garnered immense love, bringing her back into the spotlight.

–IANS

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