Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome second daughter Philomena: Family officially complete

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their second daughter, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the couple expressed gratitude for their growing family, with Cuoco calling the newborn a blessing and Pelphrey describing her arrival as “another miracle.”

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with her husband and newborn baby.

In the caption section, she wrote: “Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10/12/26, There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!”

“Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!”

Phelprey also shared a string of images of himself with his wife and the newborn daughter.

Phelprey said: “Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. Another miracle. Welcome to our family youngest queen! Kaley you showed up in every way as a partner and a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best- you’re a CHAMPION. The girls and I would be lost without you. Thank God for the gift of this family and these girls.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their first public appearance as a couple at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in May 2022.

Cuoco had confirmed her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey in May 2022. Five months later, she announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. The actress gave birth to their daughter Matilda in March 2023. They announced their engagement in 2024.

Pelphrey is known for his work in the series Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Banshee, Iron Fist, Ozark, Outer Range, Love &amp; Death, Task, Mank, and American Murderer.

Meanwhile, Cuoco starred as Bridget Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules and as the title character in the comedic thriller The Flight Attendant.

The actress went on to star as Billie Jenkins in the fantasy series Charmed, voiced the title role in the animated series Harley Quinn, and played the lead role in the comedy thriller series Based on a True Story.

Her film work includes Quicksand: No Escape and Growing Up Brady, as well as Virtuosity, Hop, The Wedding Ringer, The Man from Toronto, Meet Cute, and Role Play.

--IANS

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