November 12, 2026 10:48 PM हिंदी

When Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother manifested her Bollywood debut

When Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother manifested her Bollywood debut

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) There has been a lot of talk about manifestation going on recently, especially in Bollywood. During an old interview with veteran actress Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma remembered how her mother manifested her Bollywood debut with a turtle.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Anushka was working as a model. As she was trying to make her way into movies, her mother made a wish, which came true, leaving both her and Anushka pleasantly shocked.

As Anushka informed her mother about getting selected for her Bollywood debut, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she was surprised to learn that her mother had already predicted it.

Recalling the incident, Anushka told Simi, “There was this one time I was driving back from Yash Raj Studios, and I got the news that I was selected for the role. I couldn’t drive anymore because I was crying. I was so happy. So I stopped the car and pulled over. I called my mother and I told her that I got the film.”

What happened after this was something straight out of a Bollywood drama.

"There’s this turtle that used to be in my living room – it was, I think, some Feng Shui thing. You just open the turtle, and you put something like a wish inside, and you shut it. And when your wish comes true, you take it out. She never told me about this, but when I got back home, she told me that she’d written ‘I hope my daughter stars in Yash Raj film’ and put it inside the turtle. It was unbelievable,” Anushka continued.

And the rest is history as Anushka did make her debut under the Yash Raj banner with 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

After this, she went on to star in multiple notable dramas, including 'Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)', 'PK (2014)', 'NH10 (2015)', 'Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)', 'Sultan (2016)', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)', 'Pari (2018)', 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018)', and 'Zero (2018)'

--IANS

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