November 12, 2026 10:47 PM हिंदी

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives, death toll nears 1300

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives, death toll nears 1300 (File Image)

Dhaka, Nov 12 (IANS) As Bangladesh grapples with an unprecedented measles outbreak, four more children died from symptoms of the disease on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 1,299 in 2026, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

The latest four fatalities from the disease were identified as suspected, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Reports suggest that while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 105, the total number of suspected deaths climbed to 1,194.

The DGHS recorded a total of 1,384 new suspected measles cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the overall tally of suspected cases to 244,291

Additionally, 157 new confirmed cases were reported, increasing the total to 24,880 during the same period.

Last month, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the measles "epidemic" was the result of “state negligence” and the collapse of the decades-old immunisation system.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Hasina accused the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration of disrupting vaccine procurement through its political and administrative decisions, leading to a considerable immunisation gap.

She alleged that Bangladesh’s measles-rubella vaccine stocks were exhausted in March 2026, followed by a sharp decline in vaccination coverage. She also claimed that the authorities failed to launch a supplementary vaccination campaign at the scheduled time.

Hasina further criticised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government, alleging that the authorities failed to take adequate action after the severity of the outbreak became evident

“More than one thousand children dying from a preventable disease is not an ordinary administrative failure,” she added.

The former Prime Minister called for uninterrupted vaccine supplies, targeted immunisation campaigns for vulnerable communities, real-time disease monitoring, expanded paediatric healthcare facilities and an independent probe into the alleged procurement and vaccination failures.

Furthermore, Be-nazir Ahmed, former director of disease control at DGHS, said last month that despite Bangladesh reinstating vaccine procurement through UNICEF in April, followed by an emergency vaccination drive, the epidemic is unlikely to be quickly contained given the speed of transmission, Bangladesh's leading newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ reported.

--IANS

scor/as/ksk

LATEST NEWS

When Sushmita Sen's mother made her take part in Miss Universe: You are not my daughter

When Sushmita Sen's mother made her take part in Miss Universe: You are not my daughter

Some people carry Constitution in pockets, democracy as 'personal property': PM Modi

Some people carry Constitution in pockets, democracy as 'personal property': PM Modi

Carlos Alcaraz drawn with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev to face Ben Shelton in the 2026 ATP Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin from November 15 to 22. Photo credit: ATP

Alcaraz drawn with Medvedev, Zverev to face Shelton at ATP Finals

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives, death toll nears 1300 (File Image)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives, death toll nears 1300

Filling granaries not enough; agriculture must evolve with markets, technology: PM Modi (Photo: IANS)

Filling granaries not enough; agriculture must evolve with markets, technology: PM Modi

Teen star Danish Verma leads over Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Harshjeet Singh Sethie at Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad at the Vooty Golf County in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL 2026: Teen star Danish Verma leads over Kapur, Bhullar and Sethie in Hyderabad

PM Modi links farm growth to poverty reduction at Bharat agriculture conference (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi links farm growth to poverty reduction at Bharat agriculture conference

'Does pain have an expiry date?': Sam Pitroda's 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark draws BJP ire

'Does pain have an expiry date?': Sam Pitroda's 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark draws BJP ire

When Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother manifested her Bollywood debut

When Anushka Sharma recalled how her mother manifested her Bollywood debut

Anrich Nortje set to return for second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Johannesburg, said head coach Shukri Conrad on Thursday. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

Nortje set to return for second Test against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park, says Conrad