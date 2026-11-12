PM Modi links farm growth to poverty reduction at Bharat agriculture conference

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined that making agriculture “smart” and empowering farmers is essential for national progress, citing a World Bank study that showed 50 crore people in India have moved out of poverty.

Addressing the Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026 organised by the India Today Group at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister noted that poverty has declined rapidly in rural areas. Over the past decade, India’s agricultural growth rate has exceeded 4 per cent—the first time since Independence that the sector has sustained such growth.

He said this period of strong farm performance has coincided with a large number of rural residents escaping poverty. The two-day conference brought together more than 2,000 farmers, policymakers, industry representatives and global experts.

In his address, PM Modi criticised those who, according to him, behave as if they alone own the Constitution and democracy.

He recalled an episode from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, when the state was ranked number one by a group of eminent economists in a ranking named after a former Prime Minister.

The then central government, he said, issued a directive that such a report was unacceptable and required prior approval before publication.

“And now these same people talk about democracy,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister also referred to the period when crude oil prices surged to $120 per barrel amid tensions in West Asia. Faced with the prospect of raising diesel prices by ₹50 a litre, the government chose to increase it by only ₹7 and absorbed the remaining ₹43, ensuring the burden did not fall on farmers.

Highlighting support for cultivators, PM Modi said the government has spent ₹16 lakh crore to keep fertilisers affordable. A bag of urea that costs ₹3,000 in the international market is supplied to farmers for less than ₹300.

He noted that the country now has more than 725 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and livestock belonging to over eight crore farmers have been vaccinated free of cost against Foot and Mouth Disease.

Referring to the success of ‘Drone Didis’, PM Modi said women operating agricultural drones have challenged outdated notions that advanced technology cannot work in rural areas.

One such woman, he said, is now called “pilot” in her village and “pilot bhabhi” at home.

The Prime Minister urged startups to develop solar-powered farm equipment and AI-integrated tools that reduce costs and simplify tasks such as sowing and harvesting.

He called for a rapid transformation of ‘annadatas’ into ‘krishi udyamis’—agricultural entrepreneurs—so that farmers can fully benefit from modern technology and market opportunities.

--IANS

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