Alcaraz drawn with Medvedev, Zverev to face Shelton at ATP Finals

Turin, Nov 12 (IANS) World No.1 Alexander Zverev and second seed Carlos Alcaraz learned their group-stage opponents for the 2026 ATP Finals after the draw was announced in Turin on Thursday.

Two-time champion Zverev has been placed in the John McEnroe Group alongside American Ben Shelton, France's Arthur Fils and Spain's Rafael Jodar.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will headline the Ivan Lendl Group, which features Russia's Daniil Medvedev, Italy's Flavio Cobolli and American Frances Tiafoe.

The season-ending tournament will be held at the Inalpi Arena from November 15 to 22, with eight players competing in each group for a place in the semifinals.

Zverev, who won the ATP Finals title in 2018 and 2021, will be aiming to add a third trophy to his collection. The German will face a competitive challenge from Shelton, Fils and Jodar in the group stage.

Alcaraz will be looking to win the prestigious season-ending title for the first time. The Spaniard is making his fourth appearance at the tournament, having reached the final last year.

The 23-year-old heads into the competition in impressive form after winning titles in Paris, Vienna and Tokyo following his return from injury at the US Open.

Former champion Medvedev, who won the title in 2020, will be among Alcaraz's main challengers in the Ivan Lendl Group. Cobolli will lead Italy's challenge at the home tournament in the absence of Jannik Sinner, who has withdrawn due to injury.

Shelton will be making his second appearance at the season-ending event, while Fils, Tiafoe, Cobolli and Jodar will make their debuts.

The doubles draw was also announced on Thursday, with defending champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten leading the Todd Woodbridge Group. The ATP Finals play starts on Sunday at the Inalpi Arena, and the eight-man field will be cut to four for the semi-finals on Saturday, November 21. The final is on Sunday, November 22.

--IANS

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