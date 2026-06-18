'Kala Hiran' film row: Producer Amit Jani files FIR over death threats, seeks enhanced security

Jodhpur, June 18 (IANS) Film Producer Amit Jani has lodged an FIR at the Ratanada Police Station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, alleging that he has received fresh death threats linked to his upcoming film "Kala Hiran" (Blackbuck).

Jani claimed that a Pakistan-based individual, identified as Shahzad Bhatti, has been threatening him through phone calls and messages, demanding that he abandon the film.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, the film's producer said he has been facing continuous threats for the past two years due to his films, including "Udaipur Files" and the upcoming "Kala Hiran".

According to Jani, the threats have included warnings of bomb attacks, beheading, drone strikes and petrol bomb attacks.

He said the latest threats came from Shahzad Bhatti, who allegedly sent him messages containing photographs of weapons and pressured him to withdraw from the film project.

He claimed that he was warned of serious consequences if he continued work on the film.

The filmmaker also said that concerns over his security are not new, adding that former Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Inspector General of Police, Simranjit Singh, had earlier alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police that reconnaissance activities were allegedly being conducted around his residence and office.

"Based on security assessments, the Central government had subsequently provided him with Y-category security cover along with CRPF protection," Jani added.

He has now approached multiple agencies regarding the latest threats.

He said that complaints have been submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Sharat Kaviraj, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan and CRPF officials assigned to his security detail.

He has also sought additional security arrangements during his stay in Rajasthan.

Claiming that pressure is being mounted to halt his films and other projects, Jani said he has received thousands of threats through social media platforms, phone calls and other channels. Despite this, he asserted that he would not abandon his work.

"I am not going to back down because of threats," the filmmaker said, adding that even if anything were to happen to him, his team would continue the projects.

He also expressed concern that details of his movements and travel plans were allegedly being shared with certain individuals, raising further questions about his safety.

Police officials have begun examining the complaint, while security agencies are expected to assess the nature of the threats and determine whether additional protection is required.

--IANS

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