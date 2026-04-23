Kajol says she ‘hates’ when somebody asks to ‘act like an adult’: That's a terrible advice

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol took to her social media account to express that she ‘hates’ when somebody asks to “act like an adult.”

Taking to her social media account, Kajol dropped a carousel of pictures from a recent photoshoot, followed by a caption reflecting her quintessential wit and humour.

“I hate it when people say “act like an adult”. Have u seen the adults lately??? That’s terrible advice ! #wednesdaywisdom (sic) ,” she wrote.

In the pictures, Kajol is seen posing in an elegant deep maroon saree with intricate golden embroidery and looking gorgeous.

The actress, along with her pictures, always shares funny and witty captions alongside.

The actress had earlier taken to her social media account, to post a cheeky “mantra” for those who find it hard to accept a few extra kilos.

Sharing a witty message, Kajol had written, “When ur weighing scale tells u that u have put on weight but can’t see it always assume it’s gone to ur head and u have just become smarter ! #namaste. Follow me for more hidden gems. (sic)”

In a similar post highlighting the actress' class sense of humour, Kajol had revealed how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress was seen posing by the door in her social media post.

Giving the context in the caption, Kajol revealed that as she was contemplating whether she should shut the door or not.

"Deciding whether I should shut the door or leave it open… And somehow that became the shot! A lot like most of life (sic)", the caption read.

On the professional front, Kajol will next grace the screen with the forthcoming action thriller, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens".

–IANS

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