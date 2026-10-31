October 31, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut mourn the sudden passing of Sanjay Gupta

Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut mourn the sudden passing of Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Several big names from B-town expressed their grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

Actress Kajol shared on her official handle, "Heartbreaking to hear this. Sending love and immense strength to the family through this loss. Rest in peace (sic)."

Actress Kangana Ranaut also paid a tribute to the late director with a post that read, "Sanjay Gupta jis demise has sent shock waves across the industry, extremely sad and horrific news. Have worked with him closely and what is unsettling is that he was not even unwell. Terrible. Om Shanti."

Kangana essayed the role of Vidya Joshi in Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala (2013), which was led by John Abraham.

Actress Raveena Tandon also wrote on her handle, "Shocked to hear the shocking news of the untimely passing of dear Gups. Really really saddened."

Raveena had collaborated with Sanjay Gupta in films such as 'Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994)', 'Khauff (2000)', and 'Jung (2000)'.

For those who do not know, Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Police, he reportedly slipped and fell in his Mumbai residence and sustained a head injury.

While all the family members were present in the house at the time of the unfortunate accident, they were asleep, and hence the filmmaker was discovered on Saturday morning.

The Versova Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

After making his directorial debut with 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' in 1994, Sanjay Gupta went on to make some noteworthy projects such as 'Kaante (2002)', 'Musafir (2004), 'Zinda (2006)', 'Kaabil (2017)’, and 'Shootout at Wadala (2013)', to name just a few.

Many others offered their condolences on the sudden passing away of the director using social media.

--IANS

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