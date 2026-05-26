Kajol celebrates 20 years of ‘Fanaa’, recalls wearing thin Salwar Kameez in -27 degrees in Poland

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol turned nostalgic as her iconic romantic drama ‘ Fanaa’ completed 20 years of release on the 26th of May.

Sharing beautiful stills from the film featuring herself alongside Aamir Khan, the actress revisited memories from the shoot and revealed how challenging yet unforgettable the experience was.

Kajol also used the iconic track, ‘Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho’ from the movie in the background.

Kajol wrote, “20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was —— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down .. what a blast from the past!”

Released in 2006, ‘Fanaa’ starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles, alongside actors like Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Tabu in pivotal parts.

Directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie revolved around the emotional love story of Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri woman played by Kajol, and Rehan, portrayed by Aamir Khan, whose hidden identity changes their lives forever.

The film, back then went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year and received immense love for its music, performances and emotional storyline.

Interestingly, Kajol, through her post, revealed that during the filming of ‘Fanaa”, her daughter Nysa was just two-and-a-half years old, while her younger son Yug had not yet been born.

The film’s soundtrack continues to remain iconic even today, with songs like ‘Mere Haath Mein’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, ‘Dekho Na’ and ‘Des Rangila’ are still considered as chartbusters

‘Fanaa’ also marked the second collaboration between Kajol and Aamir Khan after ‘Ishq’.

Unlike ‘Ishq’, where Kajol was paired opposite Ajay Devgn and Aamir alongside Juhi Chawla, ‘Fanaa’ was the first film where Kajol and Aamir were cast together as romantic leads.

–IANS

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