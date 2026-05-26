CBI begins probe in Twisha Sharma death case, visits matrimonial home in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday began its investigation into the alleged suicide and dowry harassment case of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, a day after formally taking over the probe from the Madhya Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A CBI team visited Twisha Sharma’s matrimonial home in Bhopal in the morning, where she was found hanging on May 12.

Officials inspected the house, examined the crime scene, and started collecting evidence related to the case.

The central agency had registered an FIR late on Monday night against Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh.

The FIR was re-registered by the CBI after taking over the case from the state police. The agency’s Special Crime Unit reached Bhopal on Monday to take charge of the investigation and collect documents, forensic reports, and evidence gathered during the earlier SIT probe.

Twisha Sharma’s death has drawn significant public attention after her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

While the initial post-mortem report and statements from the family of the accused suggested suicide, Twisha’s family has consistently claimed foul play and demanded a CBI investigation.

Before the case was handed over to the CBI, the SIT reportedly questioned Samarth Singh for more than three hours on Monday. Police sources said the SIT also recreated the crime scene at the residence as part of its investigation.

During questioning, Samarth reportedly told investigators that Twisha’s behaviour had changed after she became pregnant and later underwent an abortion.

Police sources said he repeated similar statements that he had made during earlier rounds of questioning.

Meanwhile, separate applications related to the preservation of evidence have been filed in the Bhopal district court.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha’s family, sought preservation of Call Detail Records (CDRs), while another application filed on behalf of Giribala Singh requested preservation of CCTV footage linked to the case.

Both applications are scheduled to be heard later in the day. The CBI is expected to continue questioning family members and examining digital and forensic evidence in the coming days.

--IANS

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