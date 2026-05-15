UAE rejects Iran’s allegations at BRICS meet

Abu Dhabi, May 15 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday refuted the allegations made by Iran and rejected Iran’s “attempts to justify the Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates”.

The Ministry called Iran’s actions “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the principles of good neighbourliness”.

According to the Ministry, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, who participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi, underscored the United Arab Emirates’ categorical rejection of any allegations or threats targeting its sovereignty and national security and reaffirmed its right to respond militarily to any threat, allegation, or hostile act.

“Despite the numerous international and regional resolutions and condemnations issued, Iran has continued its terrorist attacks against the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region, in clear disregard of the international consensus. These decisions include the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) and the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council during the session held on March 25, 2026, at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, where the Council unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Iranian attacks,” stated Al Marar, according to the Ministry.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, during the second session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said: “The United Arab Emirates played a significant role in supporting and facilitating the military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, a party that itself contributed to the creation and escalation of tensions lacks any legitimacy to level political accusations and claims against Iran.”

He highlighted that “every warplane that took off from the United Arab Emirates has been documented, including the exact time, date, and flight path”.

He said that Iran had submitted 120 official diplomatic notices to the United Nations Security Council and that all the evidence had been included in them, the Iranian Embassy in India wrote on the social media platform X.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State Al Marar stated that “the United Arab Emirates holds Iran fully responsible for these terrorist attacks and their repercussions” and that “the United Arab Emirates does not seek protection from others and is fully capable of deterring this unprovoked aggression”.

--IANS

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