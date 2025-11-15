Kajol, Twinkle Khanna to celebrate Cricket World Champions Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma on a special episode of 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle'

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is all set to celebrate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s historic World Cup win with a special episode featuring Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

In a first-of-its-kind appearance, the players from the championship-winning squad will be seen starting their victory lap with a spirited conversation that will capture the emotion of victory, reflecting on their grit, determination and the momentous pride that came with representing the country and winning the coveted trophy.

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna and produced by Banijay Asia, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the special episode, will be offering a glimpse into the inspiring stories of these women and the Indian team’s remarkable World Cup journey. Talking about the same, host Kajol said, “When India won the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, history was made in a way that went far beyond the sport. On Two Much, we'll have the honour of stepping behind the scenes of that incredible chapter with the super-talented Jemimah and Shafali. Through them, we'll witness the nerves, the laughter, and the fire that turned a nation’s dream into reality. After playing the match of their lives for every woman who’s ever been told to stay in her lane, these girls look like they're in no mood to hold back—not in their words, and definitely not in their shots. And we're delighted to celebrate that kind of unapologetic energy on the show.”

Twinkle Khanna, the co-host of the talk show, added, “Jemimah and Shafali’s achievement at the World Cup is deeply inspiring and triggers immense pride for every Indian. We’re extremely thrilled to have them on our show and share their stories that redefine the meaning of grit as they break the glass ceiling and every barrier of convention, charting a path for other women in their tow.”

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “Team India’s World Cup victory is a landmark moment and a source of immense national pride that will propel women’s cricket in India, inspiring generations of aspiring sportswomen.” He added, "At Prime Video, we take pride in celebrating real-life stories that move and inspire. It’s a privilege to host Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma from the World Cup-winning team on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle for a candid, heartfelt conversation that celebrates their unwavering spirit and the historic win that captured the entire nation’s heart.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory is not just a sporting milestone—it’s an emotional, cultural and landmark moment for India that will be etched in history forever. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma have been at the epicentre of this moment, and we can’t wait for them to come be a part of our beloved show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.”

For the uninitiated, “the Indian women’s cricket team created history on the 2nd of November, 2025, by securing their maiden World Cup title after a nail-biting win against South Africa in the final match held at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.”

Celebrities from the film fraternity, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anushka Sharma, among others, had taken to their respective social media accounts back then to praise the team’s incredible feat, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the country.

