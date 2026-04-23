Kailash Kher's throwback pic with guitar is all about 'Low-key vibes, high-key soul'

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher took to his social media handle and treated his Insta family with a throwback picture from his younger days.

The photo had a young Kailash Kher holding a guitar, most likely in the middle of a practise session.

The singer captioned the post, "Low-key vibes, high-key soul", followed by a guitar and sparkle emoji.

Enjoying the nostalgia, a lot of users dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Talking about his initial journey, Kailash Kher, in order to pursue his love for music, left home at the age of just 14 to seek training for classical and folk music. He was of the opinion that if he wanted to take his passion for music forward, he required isolation.

To support his education and living expenses, Kailash Kher also taught music.

After recording jingles for many television and radio commercials, Kailash Kher released the song "Rabba Ishq Na Hove" in the movie "Andaaz" in 2003.

He finally rose to fame with the "Allah Ke Bande" track from "Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II" starring Arshad Warsi.

Recently, the Padma Shri singer came out with another melodious rendition titled "Jogi".

The soulful rendition is a tribute to Adi Shankaracharya. The video traces his legendary journey and the establishment of the sacred Mathas.

Talking about "Jogi", Kailash Kher said that it is not just a song for him, but an inward journey.

"The same emotion felt by saints and mystics for centuries lives in this music. The vision of Adi Shankaracharya reminds us that true dharma is timeless — it continues to thrive in every seeker walking the path of truth,” he said.

Rooted deeply in the Bhakti tradition, “Jogi” is inspired by ancient folk poetry and spiritual wisdom.

--IANS

pm/