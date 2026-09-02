Kailash Kher allows the 'Saiyyan' fever to take over while he enjoys a night drive

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Celebrated singer and composer Kailash Kher was seen enjoying a relaxing night ride while he crooned one of his most popular tracks, 'Saiyyan'.

On Wednesday, Kailash Kher posted a clip on his Instagram account where he was seen enjoying the 'Saiyyan' track while behind the wheel.

The singer also sang along in his melodious voice as the number played in the car.

"Driving, singing, and letting Saiyyan take over (sic)," read the caption of the post.

As the post reached social media, the netizens flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

For the unaware, 'Saiyyan' is one of Kailash Kher’s most iconic songs. A part of the 'Jhoomo Re' album, which came out in 2007, the track has been sung and composed by Kailash Kher along with Paresh and Naresh Kamath.

This is not the first time that Kailash Kher has expressed his love for driving through one of his posts.

In July, Kailash Kher was seen enjoying the Mumbai monsoon with a relaxing car drive, accompanied by some lovely music.

Sharing a video of himself behind the wheel on the Mumbai roads at night, the singer captioned the clip, "Nothing’s more relaxing than a Mumbai Monsoon Drive (sic)", along with a cloud with raindrops emoji.

Kailash Kher further added his track 'S.I.D.H.U.' from Akshay Kumar's 2009 release, 'Chandni Chowk to China' in the backdrop.

Talking about his professional journey, Kailash Kher gained recognition for his soulful track 'Allah Ke Bande' from the 2003 film “Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II.”

After this, he went on to deliver some soulful numbers, such as 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyyan', and 'Bam Lahiri'. A couple of these songs were performed. along with his band Kailasa.

During his glorious tenure, Kailash Kher has lent his voice to several acclaimed films, like 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising', 'Corporate', 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love', and the 'Baahubali' series.

--IANS

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