Jyoti Nooran says her new song ‘Jalwa-E-Jaanaan’ conveys thoughtful message about the divine and the seeker

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Playback singer Jyoti Nooran, who has released her new song ‘Jalwa-E-Jaanaan’, has said that the song poetically conveys that the divine and the seeker are not separate, they rather find meaning in each other.

The song is composed by Anurag Saikia with lyrics furnished by Shakeel Azmi, and opens the 2nd season of the musical series ‘Maati’. The series brings together India’s diverse musical traditions through contemporary sound, visual storytelling and the landscapes from which these traditions emerge.

Talking about the song, Jyoti Nooran said, “Jalwa-E-Jaanaan carries a beautiful thought that the Divine and the seeker are not separate, but find meaning in each other. Singing a piece with such depth was a truly soulful experience, and I hope its emotion resonates with listeners beyond language”.

The song is rooted in the Sufi philosophy of Wahdat al-Wujud, or the Unity of Being. At its heart is the idea that the Divine is not distant from the human experience, but exists within it, while the seeker becomes a vessel through which the Divine reveals its Jalwa, or splendour.

Anurag Saikia, shared, “Composing this track was about creating a soundscape that could hold the depth of Shakeel Azmi’s poetry and Jyoti Nooran’s powerful voice, while retaining the soul of Sufi music. The song explores love, devotion and the pursuit of the Divine, and Maati gave us the opportunity to revisit this timeless tradition through a contemporary musical lens while staying true to its essence”.

The new season of the series spans Koshur/Hindi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Haryanvi, Urdu and Kannada, and features an expansive mix of contemporary and folk voices, including Shubha Mudgal, Alif, Sudan, Orfo, Sublahshini, Keli Thee, Anurag Saikia, Jyoti Nooran, Kalpana Patowary, Mangli, Sanjith Hegde, MC Square and Satindar Sartaj.

The song has been released under the label of Warner Music India.

--IANS

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