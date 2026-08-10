Juvenile rehabilitation in Pakistan remains law with little effect: Report

Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Juvenile rehabilitation in Pakistan will only remain a law passed on paper with little actual effect until meaningful implementation, commitment and consistent political will is shown, a report has detailed.

On paper, the juvenile system in Pakistan is based on rehabilitation. However, in practice, young offenders in Pakistan are often held without preparation, leaving them trapped in the very cycle the system claims to break. Laws like the Juvenile Justice System Act (2018) emphasise rehabilitation over retribution by providing legal protection for children, a report in leading daily 'The Friday Times' stated.

Recently, Pakistan's Chief Justice chaired a high-level meeting with several Chief Ministers on juvenile rehabilitation. Despite the presence of these initiatives in Pakistan, meaningful implementation remains limited. Many districts in Pakistan still do not have dedicated juvenile courts, probation officers and separate holding facilities. Some juveniles in Pakistan do not even have legal representation despite it being a state-sanctioned right. Around 89 per cent of all juveniles in Pakistan are currently awaiting trial. Those who are wealthy get out of prison, while those who do not have money are left to suffer.

Juveniles face abuse, overcrowding, and a lack of education, which can further reinforce their delinquent behaviour instead of changing it, according to studies conducted by the LUMS Centre of Business and Society. The interviews conducted by Justice Project Pakistan revealed that 79 per cent of juveniles faced severe beatings, while 36 per cent saw others being tortured, according to the report. A system that claims to rehabilitate imprisoned individuals is instead turning children held in prison for petty crimes into hardened criminals.

"While Pakistan’s legislative reforms reflect a growing commitment towards juvenile rehabilitation, laws alone are insufficient. Meaningful progress requires implementation, commitment, and consistent political will. Without this, juvenile rehabilitation will only remain a mere law passed on paper with little actual effect. Investing in rehabilitation is not an act of charity; it is a necessity for a country whose future depends on whether its most vulnerable youth are given the tools to rebuild their lives and those of their families," the report in Friday Times mentioned.

In July, a report detailed that Pakistan continues to grapple with widespread crimes against children amid long-overdue criminal justice reforms and a poor conviction rate. The state's denial and apathy have prevented meaningful action against the scourge of child abuse and its lifelong consequences.

It cautioned that this inaction poses a “ticking time bomb” for young generations. Citing the 2025 Cruel Numbers report from Sahil (an Islamabad-based organisation that monitors gender-based violence), Pakistani daily Dawn highlighted a grim picture of the dangers children face in Pakistan.

As per the findings, at least 2,003 child sexual abuse cases were registered across the country, with Punjab recording the highest number with 1,549 cases, followed by Sindh with 330, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 91, and 33 cases in other regions. Additionally, more than 4,200 children experienced sexual violence in 2024, while most cases go unreported.

“As a disturbing number of cases frequently appear in the media, a tragedy unfolds before us. Even so, child safety, despite censure from rulers and activists, helplines, and laws to protect children from all violence, remains in shambles. Crimes against children are endemic because reforms in the criminal justice system are overdue and the conviction rate is pitiful," an editorial in Dawn noted.

--IANS

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