Amitabh Bachchan takes a hilarious dig at ‘misinterpretation’ of his blog

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly taken a humorous dig at the way his blog posts are interpreted, saying that amusement at what he described as the “anomalies” and “misinterpretation” of his writing.

The icon took to his blog and wrote: “.. and the work continues .. amidst all the festive excitement .. the invitation to visit the homes of the dear as they bring 'Ganpati' home .. to seek blessings .. and the anomalies of the interpretations of the writing on the Blog…that are beyond laughable…”

Amid festive celebrations to visit homes welcoming Ganpati, the thespian reflected on the race to be “first” in the public domain, saying the rush for attention can sometimes come at the cost of reality.

He added: “The frustration or the anxiety of being the 'first' in the domain of the public in order to get the required attention and commercial , at the cost of misinterpretation .. or the non understanding of the language from them that 'inform' to bring attention to the happenings ..IS the 'mirth' of the day ..”

The legendary actor added that “to make it justifiable to add unwanted and error expressions so that it reads real is good commerce at the cost of the moment that never was”

“But bought content , needs to recover its cost .. it's the business .. and to damnation of the reality ..AHHHHHHH .. I how I look forward to what shall be made to shatter this Bloged expressive ness .. !!!!!!... and I retire .. ( oh boy look forward to the comic hilarity of this ),” he concluded.

The octagenarian also wished peace prosperity and happiness on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“May the blessings of Ganapati be upon all of us .. for peace prosperity and happiness..”

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birthday of the Hindu deity Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis, privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

The festival ends on the tenth day after its start, when the murti is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, and then immersed in a nearby body of water

--IANS

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