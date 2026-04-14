Just Dial clocks 36.6 pc drop in Q4 net profit

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Just Dial Limited has reported a 36.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its fourth-quarter profit (Q4) for FY26.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 160 crore in the corresponding quarter previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

Despite the drop in profit, revenue rose 6.2 per cent to Rs 307.2 crore, compared with Rs 290 crore in the year-ago period, according to its regulatory filing.

Operationally, the company reported a 3.2 per cent increase in EBITDA to Rs 88.8 crore, with margins standing at 28.9 per cent.

Operating profit before tax came in at Rs 76.1 crore, marking a 7.3 per cent rise on a yearly basis.

However, a steep fall in other income weighed on overall profitability, declining 55.2 per cent year-on-year and 42.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 48.6 crore.

User engagement metrics showed some weakness during the quarter. Traffic declined 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 182.4 million unique visitors and slipped 1.2 per cent on a sequential basis.

Mobile continued to dominate usage, accounting for 85.7 per cent of total traffic, followed by desktop at 11.5 per cent and voice at 2.8 per cent.

On the business side, Just Dial continued to expand its database. Active listings grew 12.1 per cent year-on-year to 54.7 million as of March 31, 2026, supported by net additions of over 1.87 million listings during the quarter.

Geocoded listings saw a sharper rise of 25.4 per cent to 41 million, as per its filing.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with cash and investments rising to Rs 5,852.2 crore as of March-end, compared with Rs 5,278.6 crore a year ago.

Deferred revenue stood largely flat at Rs 555.4 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the performance, Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said FY26 was a significant year as the company focused on transforming its platform through artificial intelligence-led tools.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 569.95 on the BSE, down Rs 11.35 or 1.95 per cent on Monday.

--IANS

pk