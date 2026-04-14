AI can serve as valuable enabler once sound clinical foundation is established: Minister

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday released the second edition of the postgraduate textbook of 'Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition', saying that once a sound clinical foundation is established, artificial intelligence (AI) can serve as a valuable enabler, assistant and facilitator.

The minister also stressed the need for a strong clinical foundation in medical education, notwithstanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its growing role.

While launching the book -- edited by Prof. Anupam Sibal and Dr Sarath Gopalan, with a foreword by Prof Kathleen B Schwartz from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine -- the minister stressed the need for a strong clinical foundation in medical education despite the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying technology should complement, not replace, core medical learning.

However, he cautioned that early reliance on AI without understanding core medical principles could weaken the learning process and affect the development of competent clinicians.

Highlighting the rapid expansion of medical knowledge, Dr Singh noted that the pace of research and publications has increased significantly, making it essential for medical education to focus on conceptual clarity and hands-on clinical training.

While technology has improved access to information and learning must remain rooted in fundamentals and practical exposure, according to the minister.

The minister also called for continuous upgradation of medical education systems to keep pace with emerging challenges, including technological integration and the increasing complexity of diseases.

He emphasised that young medical professionals should first build strong basics before moving towards specialised fields.

Moreover, the second edition of the textbook incorporates recent advances and has been expanded to 45 chapters, covering key areas such as inflammatory bowel disease, neuro-gastroenterology, celiac disease and cow’s milk protein allergy.

The textbook also includes emerging topics like genetics in gastrointestinal and liver diseases, endoscopy and liver transplantation.

The book is aimed at trainees in paediatrics, specialists in pediatric gastroenterology and practising paediatricians.

--IANS

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