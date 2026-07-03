July 03, 2026 7:01 AM हिंदी

Junaid Khan beams as father Aamir Khan shares details about his third marriage on July 5th

Junaid Khan smiles as dad Aamir Khan opens up on his marriage plans on July 5

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan couldn't help but smile as his father opened up about his marriage plans with Gauri Spratt on July 5.

Speaking during the screening of "Pritam and Pedro', Aamir revealed that it is going to be an intimate affair with only their close family members and friends in attendance.

The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood was asked, "People are waiting for your wedding, which is going to take place on 5th July, what would you say about it?"

The 'Lagaan' actor shared, "Yes, we are getting married on the 5th. It's a very small wedding; we are doing it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. There will only be both the families, along with some close friends. We are getting married at home only. We only want everyone's blessings that we remain happy."

Refreshing your memory, Aamir introduced his ladylove, Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year.

Aamir hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before turning 60. While he was interacting with the press, he revealed that he had found love yet again.

Introducing Gauri to everyone, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor gave her an adorable shoutout.

During the interaction, Aamir said that although he and Gauri have been friends for almost 25 years, they developed romantic feelings for each other only some time back.

Gauri is also a mother of a seven-year-old son.

Ever since then, the lovebirds have been seen making public appearances together on several occasions.

This is going to be Aamir's third wedding. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children - Junaid and Ira Khan. However, they decided to part ways in 2002.

In 2005, Aamir decided to enter matrimony for the second time with Kiran Rao, with whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also got divorced in 2021.

--IANS

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