April 23, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) The Academy Award-winning actress and activist Julianne Moore is set to be feted with the Women in Motion award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The Women in Motion award celebrates female artistes whose careers and commitment have advanced the role of women both in cinema and in society, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress joins an esteemed lineup of past honorees, including Nicole Kidman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek Pinault, Viola Davis and Michelle Yeoh.

As per ‘Variety’, she will be feted alongside the Emerging Talent Awardee, Italian filmmaker Margherita Spampinato, during the official Women In Motion Awards ceremony on May 17, 2026. The award was launched in 2015 by Kering.

Francois-Henri Pinault, the Kering chairman, said, “Julianne Moore fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion. Through the consistency of her artistic choices, the depth and complexity she brings to her performances, and her longstanding dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen, she has helped redefine what it means to be a leading woman in cinema. Her career and her commitment clearly mirror the values Women In Motion has championed since its inception”.

In 2024, the actress supported Women in Motion program by participating in a panel at Cannes, these in-depth conversations are key to the initiative’s success as they reinforce the Kering Group’s commitment to creating space for dialogue and action.

Iris Knobloch, president of the Festival de Cannes, said, “Julianne Moore does not use cinema to reassure. For forty years, she has chosen characters who destabilize, who suffer without resolution, who refuse easy sympathy and in doing so, she has claimed territory on screen that did not exist before she walked into it”.

“The Women in Motion Award recognizes not only what she has achieved, but what she has made possible for every actress who comes after her”, he added.

--IANS

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